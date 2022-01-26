Credit Suisse Group Cuts Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target to $72.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $76.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.31% from the stock’s previous close.

C has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.28.

Shares of C stock opened at $64.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.76. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $57.40 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The company has a market capitalization of $129.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Citigroup will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 102.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,135,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,162,948 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 35.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,657,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896,247 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $273,394,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter worth $312,784,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 101.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

