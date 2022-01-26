Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.90

Crescent Energy Company (NYSE:CRGY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.90 and last traded at $11.92, with a volume of 18619 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.48.

The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -32.57 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Energy in the fourth quarter worth $707,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Energy in the fourth quarter worth $482,000. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crescent Energy Company is an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits and produces crude oil and natural gas properties principally in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Wyoming in the United States.

