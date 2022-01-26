Crestline Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 292,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth $7,313,000. CNA Financial Corp purchased a new position in Hillman Solutions in the third quarter valued at $768,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hillman Solutions in the third quarter valued at $10,467,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth about $24,346,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

HLMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hillman Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.93.

In related news, insider Scott Ride sold 38,862 shares of Hillman Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total value of $423,984.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

Shares of NASDAQ HLMN opened at $8.66 on Wednesday. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $13.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.14.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $364.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.20 million. On average, research analysts predict that Hillman Solutions Corp will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hillman Solutions Profile

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Recommended Story: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.