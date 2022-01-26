Crestline Management LP Acquires Shares of 105,430 Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 105,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,455,000. Crestline Management LP owned about 0.06% of Builders FirstSource as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldentree Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,128,000. Makena Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.2% during the second quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 282,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,062,000 after acquiring an additional 5,953 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 55.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 670,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,599,000 after acquiring an additional 239,238 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 5.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 195,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,324,000 after acquiring an additional 10,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 2.0% in the second quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BLDR. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.27.

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $69.06 on Wednesday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $86.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.47.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.76. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 140.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total transaction of $2,996,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

