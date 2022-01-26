Crestline Management LP Acquires Shares of 151,363 Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 151,363 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $7,111,000. Citizens Financial Group accounts for 0.7% of Crestline Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CFG. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $311,506,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 256.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,974,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737,071 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 284.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,038,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208,964 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 207.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,665,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494,394 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,360,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,248,000 after buying an additional 2,741,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

CFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $56.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.58.

NYSE:CFG opened at $51.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.96. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.09 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.61.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.33%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

