Crestline Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Crestline Management LP reduced its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 43.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 27,835 shares during the quarter. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $4,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AFG. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in American Financial Group by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,677,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $211,051,000 after purchasing an additional 626,806 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,494,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $685,335,000 after buying an additional 188,734 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 966.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 196,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,519,000 after buying an additional 178,322 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 208.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,975,000 after buying an additional 140,236 shares during the period. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $128.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.45 and its 200 day moving average is $134.60. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.21 and a 1 year high of $146.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter. American Financial Group had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 14.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

In other news, insider John B. Berding sold 15,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $2,321,903.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.