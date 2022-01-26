Crestline Management LP Has $8.94 Million Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Crestline Management LP raised its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 177.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,006 shares during the period. Comerica comprises 0.8% of Crestline Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Crestline Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of Comerica worth $8,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Comerica by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,513,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,739,000 after acquiring an additional 298,713 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Comerica by 5.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,963,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,768,000 after acquiring an additional 337,917 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Comerica by 3.2% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,752,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,537,000 after acquiring an additional 84,924 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Comerica by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,563,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,560,000 after acquiring an additional 72,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 7.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,203,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,231,000 after purchasing an additional 144,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

CMA has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Comerica from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded Comerica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Compass Point upgraded Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Comerica from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Comerica from $86.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.14.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $92.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $55.87 and a twelve month high of $102.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.04 and its 200-day moving average is $81.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.48.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 38.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.42%.

In related news, EVP John D. Buchanan sold 5,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total transaction of $484,105.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.48, for a total value of $50,168.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,684 shares of company stock valued at $846,244 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment is involved in middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

