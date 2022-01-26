Critical Analysis: Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) versus Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX)

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) and Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.0% of Axonics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.2% of Quoin Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Axonics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Axonics has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Axonics and Quoin Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axonics $111.54 million 20.13 -$54.92 million ($1.83) -26.50 Quoin Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$5.62 million N/A N/A

Quoin Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Axonics.

Profitability

This table compares Axonics and Quoin Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axonics -47.08% -17.83% -15.01% Quoin Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Axonics and Quoin Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axonics 0 0 6 0 3.00 Quoin Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00

Axonics presently has a consensus price target of $73.17, indicating a potential upside of 50.86%. Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 374.45%. Given Quoin Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Quoin Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Axonics.

Summary

Quoin Pharmaceuticals beats Axonics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc. is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women. The company was founded by Raymond W. Cohen, Guang Qiang Jiang, and Danny L. Dearen in March 2012 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a specialty pharmaceutical company engages in the development of therapeutic products for the treatment of rare and orphan diseases. The company was founded on March 5, 2018 and is headquartered in Ashburn, VA.

