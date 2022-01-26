Critical Contrast: Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) & P10 (OTCMKTS:PIOE)

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) and P10 (OTCMKTS:PIOE) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Hawaiian Electric Industries has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, P10 has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Hawaiian Electric Industries and P10, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hawaiian Electric Industries 1 3 0 0 1.75 P10 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hawaiian Electric Industries presently has a consensus price target of $40.50, indicating a potential downside of 3.34%. Given Hawaiian Electric Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hawaiian Electric Industries is more favorable than P10.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.6% of Hawaiian Electric Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Hawaiian Electric Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of P10 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Hawaiian Electric Industries and P10’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hawaiian Electric Industries 8.93% 10.37% 1.58% P10 N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hawaiian Electric Industries and P10’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hawaiian Electric Industries $2.58 billion 1.78 $199.71 million $2.21 18.96 P10 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hawaiian Electric Industries has higher revenue and earnings than P10.

Summary

Hawaiian Electric Industries beats P10 on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai. The Bank segment delivers banking and other financial services to Hawaii consumers and businesses. The Other segment comprises of corporate-level operating, general, and administrative expenses. The company was founded by C. Dudley Pratt Jr. in 1981 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

About P10

P10 Holdings, Inc. is an alternative asset management investment firm. The firm’s purpose is to create long-term value by providing risk-adjusted returns through private equity funds-of-funds, secondary funds, and co-investment funds. It focusses on long-term value creation in opportunities where it sees significant potential for sustainable profit growth. The company was founded by Joseph F. Pinkerton in 1992 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

