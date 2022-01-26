Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (CRR.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 28th

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0742 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.
Shares of CRR.UN stock opened at C$17.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.13, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of C$2.84 billion and a PE ratio of 30.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$17.96 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.10. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$14.15 and a one year high of C$19.09.
In related news, Director John Michael Arthur Knowlton sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.35, for a total value of C$458,757.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$247,729.05.
About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.
