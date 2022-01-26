Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (CRR.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 28th

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0742 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.

Shares of CRR.UN stock opened at C$17.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.13, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of C$2.84 billion and a PE ratio of 30.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$17.96 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.10. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$14.15 and a one year high of C$19.09.

In related news, Director John Michael Arthur Knowlton sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.35, for a total value of C$458,757.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$247,729.05.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRR.UN shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. CIBC increased their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.31.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

