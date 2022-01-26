Crowny Price Tops $0.0088 on Exchanges (CRWNY)

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 26th. One Crowny coin can now be bought for about $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. Crowny has a market capitalization of $2.63 million and approximately $135,823.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Crowny has traded 23.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002620 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00050367 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,633.39 or 0.06896958 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00055776 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,177.71 or 0.99989056 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00050634 BTC.

Crowny Coin Profile

Crowny’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,647,246 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Buying and Selling Crowny

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crowny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

