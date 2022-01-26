CT Real Estate Investment Trust (CRT.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on February 15th

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0699 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th.

TSE:CRT.UN opened at C$16.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.66, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$15.21 and a one year high of C$18.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.99 and a 200-day moving average price of C$17.25.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

