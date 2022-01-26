CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0699 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.

Shares of CRT.UN stock opened at C$16.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.14. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$15.21 and a one year high of C$18.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.66, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Get CT Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.