Cubic Asset Management LLC Invests $201,000 in Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT)

Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Core Molding Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after buying an additional 39,066 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Core Molding Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,568 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Core Molding Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. 42.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core Molding Technologies stock opened at $8.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.96 and a 52-week high of $17.35. The company has a market cap of $73.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 2.19.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $81.03 million for the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 1.14%.

In other Core Molding Technologies news, Director James F. Crowley purchased 3,000 shares of Core Molding Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.56 per share, with a total value of $25,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas R. Cellitti purchased 5,000 shares of Core Molding Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $49,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $139,020. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

Core Molding Technologies, Inc engages in manufacturing of sheet molding compound and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

