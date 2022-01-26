Cubic Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Cubic Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 87.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,275 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Pentair by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Pentair in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pentair from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Seaport Research Partners downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pentair has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.93.

Shares of PNR opened at $63.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.66. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $80.40.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $969.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.76 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 14.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.72%.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

