CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $221.96 Million

Wall Street analysts expect CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) to announce sales of $221.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for CURO Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $220.08 million and the highest is $224.09 million. CURO Group posted sales of $202.08 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CURO Group will report full year sales of $815.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $813.66 million to $817.61 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $990.99 million to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CURO Group.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $209.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.14 million. CURO Group had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 27.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CURO Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on CURO Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CURO Group in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE:CURO opened at $14.31 on Wednesday. CURO Group has a twelve month low of $12.58 and a twelve month high of $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 4.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.53. The company has a market cap of $578.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 2.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.26%.

In related news, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 1,000,000 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $18,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Mcknight sold 90,534 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $1,584,345.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,093,104 shares of company stock worth $19,728,035. Corporate insiders own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in CURO Group by 134.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in CURO Group by 31.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in CURO Group in the second quarter worth about $74,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in CURO Group by 377.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of CURO Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. 38.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

