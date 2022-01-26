CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $114.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.24 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 45.37% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS.

Shares of CVBF traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.47. 652,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,579. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.48 and its 200-day moving average is $20.47. CVB Financial has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $25.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.28%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 171.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in CVB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in CVB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

