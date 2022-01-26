CWA Asset Management Group LLC Buys 1,172 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $11,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,804.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 47,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 45,107 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,621,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,739,000 after purchasing an additional 107,111 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 24.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,650,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,189,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,335 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.1% during the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 574,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,169,000 after buying an additional 27,634 shares during the period. Finally, WMS Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 97.0% during the third quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $125.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $107.58 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.3911 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DZ Bank assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.88.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

