CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $27.42 Million Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC reduced its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 211,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 42,991 shares during the quarter. Franco-Nevada makes up 2.2% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $27,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 228.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 778,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,934,000 after buying an additional 541,551 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 8.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 109.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,297,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,263,000 after acquiring an additional 679,579 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 11.9% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the second quarter worth $428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FNV. Raymond James upped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.50.

FNV stock opened at $130.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.86. The company has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.66. Franco-Nevada Co. has a twelve month low of $105.62 and a twelve month high of $163.79.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 54.00%. The company had revenue of $316.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.242 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.24%.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.