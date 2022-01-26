CWA Asset Management Group LLC Purchases 101,564 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 51.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,564 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $10,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,794,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,082,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675,799 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 8.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,342,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $997,787,000 after buying an additional 1,829,607 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 3.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,942,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $694,482,000 after buying an additional 493,607 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 50.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,460,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $558,754,000 after buying an additional 5,173,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 26.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,315,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPRX opened at $39.13 on Wednesday. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52-week low of $34.86 and a 52-week high of $53.15. The company has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.88. The company has a quick ratio of 10.88, a current ratio of 10.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.52). Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $587.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 52.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RPRX. Citigroup raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 12,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $527,855.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 165,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $7,030,466.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 287,865 shares of company stock worth $11,959,226. Company insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

