CWA Asset Management Group LLC Purchases 683 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,491 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of PayPal by 355.8% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 282,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $82,399,000 after buying an additional 220,669 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 10.2% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,369,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 6.5% during the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 28,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 6.0% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at about $804,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on PayPal from $298.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on PayPal from $364.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on PayPal from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on PayPal from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.38.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $161.51 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.22. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.08 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $189.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David W. Dorman bought 1,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $186.47 per share, with a total value of $288,469.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,888,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.