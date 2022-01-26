Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 9.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 146,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 1,827.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period.

Shares of CYTK stock opened at $30.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a current ratio of 6.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.23. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $47.90.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 204.75% and a negative net margin of 1,061.13%. The company had revenue of $5.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Cytokinetics from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Cytokinetics from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.43.

In related news, insider David Cragg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total transaction of $872,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total value of $184,845.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,335 shares of company stock worth $7,485,014. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

