D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.80 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.80 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eighteen analysts have provided estimates for D.R. Horton’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.61 and the highest is $3.03. D.R. Horton reported earnings per share of $2.14 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will report full-year earnings of $14.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.37 to $17.91. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $15.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $20.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for D.R. Horton.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 30.16%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.24 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DHI shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.27.

DHI opened at $89.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.42 and its 200 day moving average is $94.74. D.R. Horton has a 12-month low of $72.57 and a 12-month high of $110.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

In other D.R. Horton news, CEO David V. Auld sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $3,475,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,470 shares of company stock worth $12,221,566 in the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 518,826 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,886,000 after acquiring an additional 6,388 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.3% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 35,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.4% in the third quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 24,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 6.7% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 42,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

