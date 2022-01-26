D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.80 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 26th, 2022

Equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.80 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eighteen analysts have provided estimates for D.R. Horton’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.61 and the highest is $3.03. D.R. Horton reported earnings per share of $2.14 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will report full-year earnings of $14.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.37 to $17.91. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $15.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $20.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for D.R. Horton.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 30.16%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.24 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DHI shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.27.

DHI opened at $89.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.42 and its 200 day moving average is $94.74. D.R. Horton has a 12-month low of $72.57 and a 12-month high of $110.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

In other D.R. Horton news, CEO David V. Auld sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $3,475,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,470 shares of company stock worth $12,221,566 in the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 518,826 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,886,000 after acquiring an additional 6,388 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.3% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 35,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.4% in the third quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 24,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 6.7% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 42,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

Featured Story: Overbought

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on D.R. Horton (DHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI)

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.