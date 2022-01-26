Daniel Bradbury Sells 14,631 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Daniel Bradbury sold 14,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $518,230.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Daniel Bradbury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 20th, Daniel Bradbury sold 15,604 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $550,197.04.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Daniel Bradbury sold 2,470 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $87,191.00.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Daniel Bradbury sold 16,353 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $712,663.74.

On Monday, November 8th, Daniel Bradbury sold 5,554 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.21, for a total value of $339,960.34.

On Thursday, November 4th, Daniel Bradbury sold 4,446 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total value of $271,428.30.

NASDAQ:CSTL traded up $1.30 on Wednesday, reaching $36.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,536. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.46 and a 12-month high of $107.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $917.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.20 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.14.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $23.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.66 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 34.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. Research analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 51,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSTL. Stephens assumed coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.33.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

