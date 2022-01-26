Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,048,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249,313 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $75,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 353.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 17,170 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 364,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 92,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,762,000 after acquiring an additional 12,027 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 372,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,765,000 after acquiring an additional 49,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $61.96 on Wednesday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.70 and a 52 week high of $85.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.12.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.40.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

