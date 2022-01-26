Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Daseke had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 81.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

Shares of DSKE stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.07. 187,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.25. Daseke has a twelve month low of $4.97 and a twelve month high of $10.71.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Daseke by 356.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 290,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 226,816 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Daseke by 198.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 84,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 56,406 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Daseke in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Daseke by 452.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.13.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

