Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Up 8%

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)’s stock price shot up 8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $139.49 and last traded at $135.18. 35,153 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,566,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.14.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Datadog from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Datadog from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Datadog from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.84.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -972.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.94.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.82 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 343,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total transaction of $55,916,176.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shardul Shah sold 13,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $2,404,068.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,729,980 shares of company stock valued at $305,269,953. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog Company Profile (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

