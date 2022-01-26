David Hallal Sells 17,100 Shares of AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Stock

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Director David Hallal sold 17,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $136,971.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of AlloVir stock opened at $8.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.54. AlloVir, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.17 and a 12 month high of $47.00.

Get AlloVir alerts:

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.13). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AlloVir, Inc. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALVR. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AlloVir from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AlloVir from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on AlloVir from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALVR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AlloVir by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,352,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,435,000 after buying an additional 166,880 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AlloVir by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,813,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,438,000 after purchasing an additional 65,695 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,711,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,786,000 after acquiring an additional 147,236 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in AlloVir by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,425,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,147,000 after buying an additional 245,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in AlloVir by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,145,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,695,000 after purchasing an additional 139,617 shares during the last quarter. 39.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AlloVir

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for AlloVir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlloVir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.