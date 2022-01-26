DEEPSPACE Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges (DPS)

DEEPSPACE (CURRENCY:DPS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One DEEPSPACE coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000322 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DEEPSPACE has a total market cap of $6.28 million and approximately $27,965.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DEEPSPACE has traded 34.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DEEPSPACE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00049038 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,467.74 or 0.06681917 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00053650 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,821.99 or 0.99703355 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00052314 BTC.

DEEPSPACE Coin Profile

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame . DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

DEEPSPACE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEPSPACE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEEPSPACE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEEPSPACE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEEPSPACE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.