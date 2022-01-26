DeFi Bids Achieves Market Cap of $293,263.11 (BID)

DeFi Bids (CURRENCY:BID) traded down 40.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One DeFi Bids coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0120 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. DeFi Bids has a market cap of $293,263.11 and approximately $8,128.00 worth of DeFi Bids was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DeFi Bids has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004259 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00041287 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006163 BTC.

About DeFi Bids

DeFi Bids (CRYPTO:BID) is a coin. DeFi Bids’ total supply is 42,488,337 coins and its circulating supply is 24,504,968 coins. DeFi Bids’ official Twitter account is @defibids . The official website for DeFi Bids is defibids.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

DeFi Bids Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Bids directly using US dollars.

