Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Price Target Lowered to $21.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. assumed coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a hold rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Definitive Healthcare currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.30.

NASDAQ DH opened at $19.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. Definitive Healthcare has a twelve month low of $18.15 and a twelve month high of $50.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.04.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $43.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.08 million. On average, analysts forecast that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

