Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dell Technologies Inc. is a provider of information technology solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of Client Solutions, Enterprise Solutions Group and Dell Software Group. Client Solutions segment includes sales to commercial and consumer customers of desktops, thin client products, notebooks as well as services and third-party software and peripherals of Client Solutions hardware. ESG segment includes servers, networking and storage as well as services and third-party software and peripherals of ESG hardware. DSG segment includes systems management, security software solutions and information management software offerings. Dell Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Dell Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.57 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $121.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.50.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $55.44 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies has a 12 month low of $36.19 and a 12 month high of $60.81. The company has a market cap of $42.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $28.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.02 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 74.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 155,090 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $8,840,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $5,296,548.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 296,804 shares of company stock worth $16,981,874. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 317.8% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 285.9% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 341.8% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

