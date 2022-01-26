DeltaChain Market Cap Tops $272,093.75 (DELTA)

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. DeltaChain has a market capitalization of $272,093.75 and approximately $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DeltaChain has traded flat against the US dollar. One DeltaChain coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DeltaChain alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.10 or 0.00267653 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000122 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006523 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000938 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.52 or 0.01127639 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

DeltaChain Profile

DeltaChain is a coin. It launched on March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain . The official website for DeltaChain is deltachain.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

Buying and Selling DeltaChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeltaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeltaChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeltaChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.