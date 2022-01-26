Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $111.40 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) will report $111.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Despegar.com’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $109.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $113.10 million. Despegar.com reported sales of $53.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 109.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Despegar.com will report full year sales of $308.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $306.60 million to $311.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $539.71 million, with estimates ranging from $518.64 million to $574.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Despegar.com.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.06). Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 245.20% and a negative net margin of 47.24%. The firm had revenue of $83.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DESP. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Despegar.com from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup upgraded Despegar.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Despegar.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 163.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,146,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,641 shares during the period. Cartica Management LLC grew its position in Despegar.com by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cartica Management LLC now owns 2,591,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,358 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Despegar.com by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,935,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,267 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Despegar.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,046,000. Finally, Ancient Art L.P. grew its position in Despegar.com by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ancient Art L.P. now owns 3,831,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,612,000 after purchasing an additional 551,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DESP traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,358,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,374. The stock has a market cap of $748.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97, a PEG ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 2.39. Despegar.com has a 12 month low of $7.97 and a 12 month high of $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.35.

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

