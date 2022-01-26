Deutsche Bank AG Sells 2,680,904 Shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,680,904 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BGCP. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $6,086,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BGC Partners by 22.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,004 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BGC Partners by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,857,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,944,000 after purchasing an additional 743,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in BGC Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGCP opened at $4.11 on Wednesday. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $6.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 39.63%. The company had revenue of $473.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

