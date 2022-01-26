Deutsche Bank AG Sells 47,943 Shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) by 23.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 156,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 47,943 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Party City Holdco were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Party City Holdco in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Party City Holdco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Party City Holdco alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 227,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $1,470,290.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William S. Creekmuir acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.16 per share, with a total value of $49,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,146,483 shares of company stock valued at $6,665,362 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

PRTY stock opened at $5.03 on Wednesday. Party City Holdco Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $11.06. The firm has a market cap of $564.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 3.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $510.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.90 million. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 69.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on PRTY. TheStreet lowered shares of Party City Holdco from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Party City Holdco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Party City Holdco Profile

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

Featured Article: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Party City Holdco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Party City Holdco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.