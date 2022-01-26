Deutsche Bank AG Sells 5,034 Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,034 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AHCO. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 2,720.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 960,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,319,000 after purchasing an additional 926,136 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 3,500.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 868,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,811,000 after purchasing an additional 844,562 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in AdaptHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,174,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AdaptHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,635,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,588,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,168,000 after purchasing an additional 566,410 shares during the period. 53.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AHCO stock opened at $18.11 on Wednesday. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $41.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). AdaptHealth had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $653.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 129.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AHCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AdaptHealth has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.14.

In related news, CFO Jason A. Clemens acquired 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $25,701.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen P. Griggs acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.42 per share, with a total value of $971,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

