Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) a €21.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($23.86) target price on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GYC has been the topic of several other research reports. Nord/LB set a €22.00 ($25.00) price target on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($29.55) target price on Grand City Properties in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.40 ($28.86) target price on Grand City Properties in a research report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($29.55) target price on Grand City Properties in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.50 ($31.25) target price on Grand City Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €24.38 ($27.70).

GYC stock opened at €19.11 ($21.72) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €20.84 and its 200-day moving average price is €21.97. Grand City Properties has a one year low of €16.61 ($18.88) and a one year high of €20.14 ($22.89).

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

