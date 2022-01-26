Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Price Target to $29.00

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

AGL has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on agilon health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on agilon health in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised agilon health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.73.

NYSE AGL opened at $16.77 on Tuesday. agilon health has a one year low of $14.93 and a one year high of $44.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.97 and its 200-day moving average is $27.99.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $458.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.54 million. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 26.63% and a negative net margin of 22.11%. Equities analysts predict that agilon health will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Glenn Sobotka sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total value of $3,778,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $118,858.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,914 shares of company stock valued at $4,846,156 in the last three months.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in agilon health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in agilon health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in agilon health in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in agilon health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in agilon health in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

