Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Deutsche EuroShop (OTCMKTS:DHRPY) Price Target to €17.50

Deutsche EuroShop (OTCMKTS:DHRPY) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to €17.50 ($19.89) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Deutsche EuroShop from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a €20.00 ($22.73) price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

OTCMKTS DHRPY opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.84. Deutsche EuroShop has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $6.35.

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

