Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 5,429 ($73.25) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BKG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,750 ($64.09) to GBX 4,550 ($61.39) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,640 ($62.60) to GBX 4,120 ($55.59) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 5,100 ($68.81) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,260 ($70.97) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 4,700 ($63.41) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Berkeley Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 5,045.45 ($68.07).

Shares of The Berkeley Group stock opened at GBX 4,119 ($55.57) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,585.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,607.95. The Berkeley Group has a 52 week low of GBX 3,993 ($53.87) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,232 ($70.59).

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

