DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock Position Increased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,131 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $8,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 291,304 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $159,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 2nd quarter worth $1,377,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $781,591,000 after acquiring an additional 542,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DXCM opened at $406.23 on Wednesday. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.45 and a 12-month high of $659.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.67 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $530.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $534.94.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. DexCom had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on DexCom from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DexCom from $576.00 to $570.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on DexCom from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.75.

In other DexCom news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.26, for a total transaction of $153,065.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.84, for a total value of $1,943,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,844 shares of company stock worth $18,330,934. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

