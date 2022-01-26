Diageo (LON:DGE) PT Set at GBX 4,350 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Diageo (LON:DGE) received a GBX 4,350 ($58.69) price objective from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DGE. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 4,000 ($53.97) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,400 ($59.36) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,800 ($51.27) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,650 ($62.74) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($52.62) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,050 ($54.64).

Diageo stock opened at GBX 3,692.50 ($49.82) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,898.65 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,674.96. Diageo has a twelve month low of GBX 2,805.28 ($37.85) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,110 ($55.45). The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10. The company has a market cap of £85.91 billion and a PE ratio of 32.48.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,938 ($53.13) per share, with a total value of £8,269.80 ($11,157.31). Insiders bought a total of 643 shares of company stock valued at $2,478,436 in the last ninety days.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

