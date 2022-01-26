Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,628 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRNA. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 88.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DRNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $38.25 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Chardan Capital cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $38.25 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.53.

In related news, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 24,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total transaction of $946,071.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DRNA opened at $38.22 on Wednesday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.06 and a 12 month high of $40.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -23.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.56.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 103.08% and a negative net margin of 64.53%. The company had revenue of $62.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. Analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

