Digital Fitness Reaches Market Capitalization of $624,910.43 (DEFIT)

Digital Fitness (CURRENCY:DEFIT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Over the last seven days, Digital Fitness has traded down 13.8% against the dollar. Digital Fitness has a market cap of $624,910.43 and $6,668.00 worth of Digital Fitness was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Fitness coin can now be bought for about $0.0256 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00050447 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,627.48 or 0.06913965 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00055786 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,840.06 or 0.99572514 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00051502 BTC.

Digital Fitness Coin Profile

Digital Fitness’ total supply is 49,994,757 coins and its circulating supply is 24,430,265 coins. Digital Fitness’ official Twitter account is @360wellnessapp

