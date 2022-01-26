DigitalBits Trading Down 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One DigitalBits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000821 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. DigitalBits has a market cap of $271.61 million and approximately $2.11 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DigitalBits alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.44 or 0.00247003 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00016918 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00007099 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002375 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00009656 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000029 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000148 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 874,608,082 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg

According to CryptoCompare, “DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. “

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.