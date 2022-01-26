Dimension Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Dimension Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 710 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 11 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 0.5% of Dimension Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Dimension Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. 56.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,100.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Thirty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,207.05.

AMZN opened at $2,799.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,368.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,398.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,707.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $12.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total value of $117,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,314 shares of company stock valued at $292,824,570. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

