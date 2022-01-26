Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dine Brands Global, Inc. is a full-service dining company. It operates and franchises restaurants under both the Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar and IHOP brands. The company’s Applebee’s restaurants offer casual food, drinks, casual dining, and table services and IHOP restaurants provide full table services, and food and beverage offerings. Dine Brands Global, Inc. formerly known as Dine Equity Inc., is headquartered in Glendale, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $110.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.70.

NYSE:DIN opened at $67.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 2.06. Dine Brands Global has a 12 month low of $61.38 and a 12 month high of $100.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.65.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $228.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.47 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 8.87% and a negative return on equity of 31.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Dine Brands Global by 134.8% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 14.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

