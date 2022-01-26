Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $47.88 and last traded at $52.47. 671,650 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 971,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.54.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.55 and its 200-day moving average is $47.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 125.3% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 700.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $382,000.

