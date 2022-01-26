Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $70.13

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $70.13 and traded as low as $54.24. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $56.32, with a volume of 4,055,407 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.13.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 177.4% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at about $123,000.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.